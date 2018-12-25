Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s never too late for a Christmas miracle. At least it’s not for some folks Eyewitness News caught up with.

“I was just here Friday, he said good luck and I hit. So I figured when I get up today, I’m going to try it on Christmas,” said Mark Beckham.

It’s the largest Mega Millions Jackpot ever offered on Christmas Day. And while there have been seven winners in the days leading up to and after Christmas, there has yet to be a jackpot winner on the holiday itself.

“I wouldn’t play if I didn’t think I could win,” said Beckham.

And when your chances of winning seem like they are slim to none, you do what you can to beat the odds.

“I want to buy a big home,” said Beckham.

“I would leave my job at the post office. I love the post officer, but I’d buy me a home,” said Sandra Bradley-Adkins.

Some are not as eager to get a piece of the jackpot.

“I didn’t even think about playing today. It’s Christmas,” said Jim Dougherty.

But for those who did not quite get what they wanted from Santa, they are hoping for a little green this holiday season.

“It’s Christmas and it would be a wonderful gift,” said Bradley-Adkins.