LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Dutch Wonderland has been named one of the top holiday theme park events in the country. Dutch “Winter” Wonderland landed at number nine on the USA Today’s reader’s choice poll.

First held in 2002, it features more than 20 rides, family shows, and thousands of holiday lights, including a dazzling display synced to music.

Dutch Winter Wonderland runs through Dec. 30th.