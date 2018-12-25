  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People of all backgrounds visited the National Museum of American Jewish History Tuesday. Every year on Christmas, the museums invites guests for a day of family fun.

“Whatever background you are you can be that here on Christmas Day,” said communications director Emily August.

The National Museum of American Jewish History hosted its annual “Being Blank on Christmas Day” event.

A tradition nearly 40 years old.

The museum exhibit features Rube Goldberg and provides a Christmas alternative for families who may not be celebrating.

The museum’s mission is to give families the chance to create lasting holiday memories, regardless of background.

