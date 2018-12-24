Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One thing tight end Zach Ertz is thankful for this holiday season is the Eagles’ fans who’ve stuck by the team through thick and thin. Ertz shouted out Eagles’ fans after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

“What’s up Eagles fans, Zach Ertz here, thanks for staying with us. It wasn’t always pretty but we got the job done. Fly Eagles Fly baby,” said Ertz in a video posted to the Eagles Twitter account.

Ertz had his 111th catch of the season Sunday. He now holds the all-time NFL record for most single-season catches by a tight end.

He finished the game with 12 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.