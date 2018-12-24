PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor #13 (not pictured) against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Doug Pederson named Nick Foles the starting quarterback against the Redskins during a press conference Monday. Foles led the Eagles to a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans Sunday. He threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns.

He stepped in after quarterback Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

The Eagles a need a win in Washington and for the Minnesota Vikings to lose at home against the Chicago Bears to get a playoff berth.