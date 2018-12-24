Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBS) — Patients who recently had surgery at a New Jersey surgery center are being warned about possible exposure to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and even HIV. Patients who had a procedure done at HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 are being asked to get a blood test.

An investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health revealed that deficiencies in infection control in sterilization and cleaning instruments may have exposed patients to blood-borne pathogens.

No reports of infections or illnesses have been reported, but the Department of Health and HealthPlus are urging patients to get tested as soon as possible.

“We recognize that this may be upsetting to our patients, and we are taking this matter very seriously and taking steps to assist them during this process,” HealthPlus said in a statement. “To that end, we have provided information about where and when they can get tested, as well as offered to pay for all medical costs associated with testing.”

The Department of Health closed the center from Sept. 7 through Sept. 28. During that time, the center improved its infection control, hired new staff and cleaned all instruments.