PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Not every family can afford the toys on their children’s Christmas list but rapper Meek Mill and DreamChasers are doing what they can to help. Mill teamed up with PUMA and GoPuff to host a toy giveaway for over 3,000 children at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center Monday.

“I got the platform to help out my community so why not do it, it’s really an easy thing to do,” said Mill.

He gave away video game consoles, bicycles, art sets, sneakers, board games and an array of other toys to kids from schools and organizations across the Philadelphia area.

Growing up in the community, Mill knows some families can’t afford a big Christmas and giving back to this community is special for him because the people he’s helping are familiar faces.

“I didn’t forget about where I came from,” said Mill. “I actually come around here a lot. I can’t hang on the corner no more or nothing but you know I know the people around here. I know these faces,” added Mill.

Mill had his son, Rahmeek, with him who says he’s “happy” about helping out the community.

When asked what he wants for Christmas, Rahmeek said he wants his dad to get married.

“That’s the first time I ever heard that one, he told me he wanted an Xbox,” Mill said in response.

