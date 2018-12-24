Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Delaware County. New video shows parts of a mangled car spread across the 1200 block of East Macade Boulevard in Folsom.

Officers arrived on scene just after 1 a.m. Monday morning to find one vehicle overturned.

Reports say at least two people were killed.

East Macade Boulevard, at Swarthmore and Kedron Avenues, was shut down for hours during the investigation.

The road has since reopened.

