  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Delaware County. New video shows parts of a mangled car spread across the 1200 block of East Macade Boulevard in Folsom.

car accident Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Delaware County

Credit: CBS3

Officers arrived on scene just after 1 a.m. Monday morning to find one vehicle overturned.

Christmas Miracle: South Jersey Man Wins $1 Million On $5 Bet At Borgata Casino

Reports say at least two people were killed.

East Macade Boulevard, at Swarthmore and Kedron Avenues, was shut down for hours during the investigation.

The road has since reopened.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s