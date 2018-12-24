Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two families are mourning the loss of their teenage boys after a deadly early morning crash. It happened in Ridley Township around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities estimate the Honda Civic involved was traveling nearly twice the 35 mile per hour speed limit. It was split in 3 pieces when the vehicle stuck a pole.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Alex Gray and his passenger, 18-year-old Christian Bauerle, both of Wilmington, Delaware. Bauerle would’ve turned 19 tomorrow, Christmas day.

Family members told Eyewitness News that Bauer-Lee lost his mother four months ago and he also leaves behind an 18-month-old son.

“He’s a caring heart, quiet but extremely caring and loving,” Bauerle’s aunt, Julie Bauerle said. “Loved animals, children his family his friends. Just an overall good kid.”

“We just went through this four months ago with his mom so it’s all too raw and unfortunately a little too familiar. We’re gonna stay together and get through the holidays as best we can as family which is shrinking in size…and take it day-to-day,” she said.

Bauerle had set up a Facebook charity for his birthday. He was trying to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. You can donate to Bauerle’s cause here.