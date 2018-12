Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A body was found near the bay in Wildwood Crest, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources say the call came in around 10:15 Sunday morning after a kayaker found the body near Trenton and Bayview Avenues.

BREAKING: A man checking on a boat earlier Sunday discovered a body in the bay near Diamond Beach, Lower Township, according to law enforcement sources. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 23, 2018

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.