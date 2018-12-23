Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man took a Lyft to the hospital after he was shot three times in the groin during a double shooting Sunday night, police say. A 17-year-old man was also shot once in the left elbow and once in the left arm.

The 28-year-old man was transported to Einstein Hospital by a Lyft driver and placed in stable condition.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of 74th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim was standing on Andrews Avenue with friends when three dark-colored cars passed by and shot the victim, police say.

Paramedics rushed the minor to Einstein Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.