  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyft

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man took a Lyft to the hospital after he was shot three times in the groin during a double shooting Sunday night, police say. A 17-year-old man was also shot once in the left elbow and once in the left arm.

The 28-year-old man was transported to Einstein Hospital by a Lyft driver and placed in stable condition.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of 74th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim was standing on Andrews Avenue with friends when three dark-colored cars passed by and shot the victim, police say.

Police: Body Found Near Bay In Wildwood Crest

Paramedics rushed the minor to Einstein Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s