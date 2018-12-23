Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot 10 times in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 3 Sunday morning.

Officers say the victim was shot twice in the groin, twice in the right arm, twice in the right calf, twice in the left thigh, and twice in the right thigh.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

