PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a year ago, Nick Foles was beating up on the Patriots’ poor defense en route to a Super Bowl 52 win. But there’s no hard feelings.

In fact, the Patriots even thanked Foles on Sunday.

Foles worked his wizardry, dismantling the Texans’ defense for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ win.

Nick Foles’ Record Day, Jake Elliott’s Game-Winning Field Goal Save Eagles Season In Win Over Texans

The win not only kept the Eagles’ season alive, but also helped the Patriots pass the Texans in the AFC playoff picture.

The Pats clinched the AFC East, beating the Bills Sunday. But with the Texans, loss, the Patriots now hold the two-seed and valuable first-round bye in the AFC.

The Texans dropped down to the three-seed.

We never thought we'd say this in 2018, but… Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick pic.twitter.com/KFVWYzDIOE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018

The holidays — and Nick Foles — truly do bring people together.