PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A home invasion ends with a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police. Officials say two men wearing masks broke into a home on the 9400 block of Torresdale Avenue around 2 a.m.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were in the home with a two-year-old child.

Police say the two suspects shot the man in the back and the woman in the leg, then took a safe and fled in the victim’s truck.

The child was not hurt.

Investigators say the truck was found on I-95 and the suspects tried to light it on fire.