PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – The popular sitcom “Friends” ended 14 years ago, but it turns out people can’t get enough of the show. According to a study by TV Time, “Friends” was the most binge-watched television show this year.

The findings were based on the behavior of 12-million people worldwide.

You might remember the recent uproar when Netflix announced it was removing the show from the site.

Well, fans let their voices be heard on social media and Netflix announced it would continue “Friends” for another year.

The study also found the other top binge-watched shows of 2018 include “Greys Anatomy,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

