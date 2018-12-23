Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Playoff hopes are still alive for the Eagles after a nail-biting win over the Texans Sunday.

“The ups and downs of the game, it always happens, but then in the end, it’s a typical Eagles’ win. We come out, make it hard on ourselves, but we still win the game,” Eagles fan Kyle Harris said.

Fans were heartbroken in the fourth quarter when the Texans scored a go-ahead touchdown with about two minutes left in the game.

All hope seemed lost when Nick Foles was injured, but he bounced back, leading the Eagles to victory.

The game was extra special for Eagles fan Joseph Gellak.

Nick Foles’ Record Day, Jake Elliott’s Game-Winning Field Goal Save Eagles Season In Win Over Texans

It was his first time seeing the Birds in action since the team played at Franklin Field decades ago.

“I was about nine or 10 years old,” Gellak said.

Gellak is a patient at Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care. His lifelong wish has been to see the Eagles play again.

Compassus teamed up with the Birds to make this a dream come true for Gellak.

And with this win out of the way, he’s looking ahead to another Super Bowl victory.

“The’ll win it this year, too,” Gellak said.

As part of the experience, Gellak received Eagles gear and an autographed team photo.