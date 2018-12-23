BREAKING:3-Alarm Warehouse Fire in Kingsessing Shuts Down Amtrak Service In The Area
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — How’s this for a Christmas miracle? A Lakewood native won $1 million on just a $5 wager at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday.

It was the first time in the resort’s 15-year history a $5 wager netted such a prize.

According to the casino, the man put $5 on The Three Card Poker “6 Card Bonus” bet.

The winner was dealt a 10, a Queen and the Ace of Diamonds, while the dealer held a 9, Jack and the King of Diamonds.

That gave the winner a six-card Royal Flush of Diamonds.

Experts say the odds of hitting the flush are one in 20,348,320.

