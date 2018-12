Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A bomb treat forced the evacuation of the Walmart Supercenter in Hamilton shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Walmart at 1750 Nottingham Way was evacuated by store management after receiving a bomb threat.

Police are actively investigating the validity of the threat.

No injuries have been reported.