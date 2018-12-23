Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warehouse fire in the Kingsessing section of the city has shut down Amtrak travel in the area.

The three-alarm fire at 1620 South 49th Street was reported at approximately 6:19 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear if the warehouse was occupied, although no injuries have been reported.

Philadelphia Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

