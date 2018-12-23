BREAKING:3-Alarm Warehouse Fire in Kingsessing Shuts Down Amtrak Service In The Area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warehouse fire in the Kingsessing section of the city has shut down Amtrak travel in the area.

The three-alarm fire at 1620 South 49th Street was reported at approximately 6:19 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear if the warehouse was occupied, although no injuries have been reported.

Philadelphia Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story.

