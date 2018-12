Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Christmas came early for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line. Carson Wentz gifted the “big guys” with Yeti coolers filled with other Yeti items and a Bose speaker. The coolers had a sign on them that said “Merry Christmas Big Boys! -11.”

Stefen Wisniewski posted a photo of the gifts on Twitter.

Last year, Wentz gave his linemen boots that were made with genuine Bison leather.