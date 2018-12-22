Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday wishes are coming true for more than 1,500 children in the Philadelphia area. Saturday was the annual Child Advocates Holiday Toy Drive Delivery Day.

Dozens of volunteers filled 15th and Market Streets Saturday for the Support Center for Child Advocates’ annual toy drive. The organization supports abused or neglected children.

“We do see some of the kids,” volunteer John Branigan said. “They’re waiting at the door, the dog is barking, the kids can’t wait to see the presents. It’s like a pre-Christmas before our own Christmas.”

“Our kids come from poor families and our donors step up,” executive director Frank Cervone said. “We have 10,000 gifts. Snoopy is looking for a home tonight.”

Green bags full of toys were picked up, loaded into cars and distributed to over 1,500 kids in the Philadelphia area.

“It’s wonderful. The kids are just so excited and it’s just really fulfilling to bring that kind of joy to their homes this time of year,” board of directors member Mariann Styles said.

Volunteer Dave Martin was cramming the bed of his truck full to take presents back to Delaware County.

“You get to the door, their eyes are lighting up,” Martin said. “That’s what Christmas is about, that’s the fun for us.”