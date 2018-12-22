  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that left one man in extremely critical condition Friday night.

A man was shot once in the head, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

A woman was shot once in the right shoulder. She was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police arrived on the scene at 2nd Street and Alleghney Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

