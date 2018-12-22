Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal triple-shooting, believed to be a murder-suicide, in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at 10th and Diamond Streets just after 1:30 p.m.

Police believe three people were in a car when a male in the driver’s seat got into an argument with a female and male passenger in the vehicle. The male then shot the female in the front passenger seat multiple times, and the male in the back seat once in the head, police believe.

The female was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. The male in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:44 p.m.

It is then believed that the male shooter then got out of the vehicle and shot and killed himself, according to Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

An investigation is still ongoing. Other than a heated argument, a motive has yet to be determined.