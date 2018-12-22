Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal triple-shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at 10th and Diamond Streets just after 1:30 p.m.

Officials say a woman was shot multiple times and transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. A man, who was shot once in the head, was found in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:44 p.m.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot once in the head and transported to an Temple University Hospital. He is in extremely critical condition.

According to police, two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.