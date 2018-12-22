TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Alice Ritchie, US-food-safety-farm In this photo illustration, whole milk is shown June 12, 2008 in Washington, DC. Thousands of Americans seek unpasteurized dairy products that enthusiasts say can cure everything from asthma to autism, despite it being illegal in many states on the grounds that it is unsafe. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Officials say consumers should throw away any unpasteurized cow’s milk products purchased from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns the raw milk products from the farm may contain a strain of a parasite known as Brucella abortus (RB51).

An order of quarantine to halt the sale of dairy products made from raw cow’s milk from the farm has been issued while officials investigate.

The quarantine only applies for Miller’s Biodiversity Farm.

The CDC confirms one resident of New York has been diagnosed with RB51. Affected individuals may develop flu-like symptoms including a fever, sweats, headaches, back pain, and physical weakness.

Pasteurized dairy products have been ruled safe to use.