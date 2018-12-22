Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal double-shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at 10th and Diamond Streets just after 3.

Officials say a woman was shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The second victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot once in the head and transported to an area hospital. He is in extremely critical condition.

There is no other information available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

