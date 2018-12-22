Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (CBS) – Philly-based cable and internet giant, Comcast-Xfinity, is facing a lawsuit in Minnesota. The State Attorney General says the company is violating consumer protection laws.

She says the company charges cable subscribers more than promised, adding fees for unrequested equipment and service and not delivering gift cards for renewed contracts.

“It can seem like you’re getting the low price by advertising and low balling, but in reality that price might be 30 percent or higher because of the add-on fees that aren’t disclosed,” said Attorney General Lori Swanson.

Comcast disagreed with the allegations.

“We fully disclose all charges, fees and promotional requirements. The facts do not support the Minnesota Attorney General’s allegations,” said the company in a statement.