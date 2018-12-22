Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local shop is bringing the holiday spirit to the less fortunate. The staff of Lee’s Hoagie House at Temple University gave away a Philly favorite to the homeless Saturday.

23-year-old and first-year business owner Josh Waxman made more than 100 hoagies Saturday and walked around Philadelphia handing them out to the homeless.

For four hours, he went from North Philly to Center City making sure all 100 hoagies went to someone in need.

And at one point, he passed a fitting sign, spelling out what a simple gesture like this can mean.

“I’ve always been born and taught to give back and now, first year owning my own business, I have my first opportunity to give back to the community.”

The first year owning a business can be tough financially, so Waxman was able to fund “Hoagies For The Homeless” by raising money on Facebook.

“As of this morning we raised $800, our goal was only $500,” Waxman said.

That allowed Waxman to donate the additional $300 to a homeless shelter in the city on top of the hoagie handout.

Waxman plans on making “Hoagies For The Homeless” an annual Christmas tradition, with the hope that every year he can double the number of hoagies he can give out.