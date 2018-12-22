Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey for possible salmonella contamination. The ground turkey products were produced on Oct. 22, 2018 and Oct. 23, 2018.

These ground turkey products are included in the recall:

• 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

• 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

• 2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

• 3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

Information on the limited JENNIE-O® raw ground turkey recall: https://t.co/zZnlDLunZ0 — Jennie-O (@Jennieo) December 21, 2018

The USDA says the products have the establishment number “EST. P-579” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray.

Consumers should throw away these products immediately.

If you have any questions regarding this recall contact Jennie-O’s consumer engagement team at 1-800-621-3505.