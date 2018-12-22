PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a violent night in Philadelphia where investigations are underway in several shootings. A fatal double shooting happened at the corner of 62nd and Market Streets in West Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say one victim died after being shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the chest and transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

Another deadly shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood.

A 35-year-old man was shot in his right arm near 15th and Westmoreland Streets late Friday night.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Temple University Hospital.

Police are also investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the chest, back, and face. That shooting happened at 18th and Tioga Streets around 12:30 Saturday morning.

He was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Officials are also trying to determine who shot two people in Fairhill.

A man and woman were shot near 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue late Friday night.

The man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in her right shoulder.

Both were transported to an area hospital and are in stable condition at this time.