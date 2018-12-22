Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gridlocked federal government reached a shutdown at midnight Saturday. So what does that mean for Philadelphia?

Many of the city’s historical sites remain open during the partial shutdown.

The Independence Visitor Center, National Constitution Center, Museum of the American Revolution, National Museum of American Jewish History, African American Museum in Philadelphia, Betsy Ross House, Franklin Square, Blue Cross RiverRink and Cherry Street Pier remain open, according to VisitPhilly.com.

However, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are closed for tours until the shutdown is resolved.

The city encourages people to follow the hashtag “#OpeninPHL” to track closures.

And yes, NORAD will still track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight path despite the shutdown.