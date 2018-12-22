Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our beloved Gritty may not be hosting the Academy Awards but he is featured in a pretentious New York magazine. Gritty is the face of a recently published New Yorker magazine article called “The Year In Good Men.”
After what the author, Naomi Fry, considers a tough year for the American male reputation, she compliments Gritty as being, “pure male id, but without any menace.”
Fry goes on to mention his infamous entrance when he descended from the top of the Wells Fargo Center to Miley Cyrus’ “I Came In Like A Wrecking Ball.”
Even Fry can’t imagine life without the extremely “meme-able” Gritty.
