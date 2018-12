Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were stabbed in the SugarHouse Casino parking lot in Fishtown, according to police. Officers are investigating what led to the stabbing, which happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

One man was stabbed in the back, and the other was stabbed in his left side.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

