PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Days before Christmas, a study shows that more than a third of Americans are already sick of the holiday season. Thirty-six percent of Americans are suffering from “holiday burnout,” a study commissioned by Slumber Cloud shows.

The study surveyed 2,00 people and found that 36 percent of people were already experiencing burnout before mid-December — 17 percent admitted being over the holidays before December even began. Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said the holidays are a stressful time.

Between decorating, planning, shopping and cooking, people can experience sleep loss and added stress.

The average American spends 38 hours getting ready for the holidays, according to the study.

Shopping accounts for 13 of those hours, followed by nine hours of cooking. An additional nine hours are typically spent just planning for the holidays, and seven hours are spent decorating.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents admitted to losing sleep during the holiday season. Slumber Cloud found that getting a full night’s sleep can be key to getting through the holidays.