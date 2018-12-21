WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Famous comedian and actress Wanda Sykes sent her local firefighters a gift to thank them for their services during the holiday season. She sent cookies to the Media Fire Company Friday and they were extremely grateful.

The Media Fire Hook and Ladder #1 – Station 23 posted a photo on Facebook Friday morning thanking Wanda for the holiday cookies.

The fire company tells Eyewitness News that Wanda has been donating the cookies for a couple of years to thank them for their service.

