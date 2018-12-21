Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every time you think they’re going to fail, they succeed. Every time they’ve been in opportune spots (fourth-and-15 in Tennessee), they’ve blundered. Every time numbers have looked gaudy (Carson Wentz’s 120.3 QB rating), they’ve been a mirage. And every time you think they’re done, that the Super Bowl party has ended for the defending champions, they somehow, someway, rise again—as they did last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles, at 7-7, still need a lot of help to make the NFC playoffs. Beating the visiting Houston Texans this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field is the first order of business.

A Year Later, The Eagles And Rams Are Going In Opposite Directions

Houston is 10-4, winners of their 10 of their last 11 games. They have a formidable pass rush, led by J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, who combined have 22.5 sacks between them, while the Eagles as a team have 36 total.

And though Nick Foles played well against the Los Angeles Rams in the Eagles’ surprising 30-23 victory last Sunday, it’s going to be up to the Eagles’ defense to continue playing well. Over their last three games, the Eagles are giving up half-a-yard a play and 1.5-yards less a completion.

Eagles Players Have Created A Locker Room Shrine To Nick Foles

The Eagles’ defense has produced eight sacks over their previous three games, and the Texans’ offensive line could be the most porous in the NFL, giving up a league-high 52 sacks.

Eagles’ defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had sack in Week 15 and he’s looking for his fourth-straight game with a sack. Cox has six sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in his last eight homes games against AFC opponents. When defensive end Michael Bennett was with Seattle, he feasted on Houston, making six tackles and 1.5 sacks (10/29/17). Safety Corey Graham is looking for his third-straight game with an interception and cornerback Rasul Douglas is suddenly playing well, after making a career-high 14 tackles in Week 15 against the Rams. He has 30 tackles (10 per game), three tackles for loss, and an interception in his last three games.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 4-0

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 4

LAST GAME: 11/2/14: Eagles 31 at Texans 21

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/2/10: Eagles 34, Texans 24

Texans

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 25.1/20.1

OFFENSE 363.5 OFFENSE 354.7

PASSING Deshaun Watson: 291-430-3592-24-9-103.2

RUSHING Lamar Miller: 193-917-4.8-4

RECEIVING DeAndre Hopkins: 94-1321-14.1-11

DEFENSE 346.6

SACKS J.J. Watt: 14.5

Eagles