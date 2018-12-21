Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pedialyte typically markets itself as a healthy option for kids to obtain nutrition through a tasty beverage. However, just in time for the holiday season and holiday parties, the company has launched a new product line to save hungover adults.

Drinking Pedialyte to stave off a hangover or to recover quicker is a common trick among millennials that has now become mass-marketed.

The “Sparkling Rush Powder” is designed to “replace fluids and electrolytes more effectively than sports drinks to help prevent dehydration,” a common symptom of drinking too much alcohol.

To make it even easier for adults to prevent potential hangovers, the powder comes in small packs that contain essential minerals such as sodium and potassium.

For more information on the new product, check out Pedialyte’s website.