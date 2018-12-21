Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One-third of Americans are considering leaving the United States to live in another country, a recent study has found.

According to researchers from the University of Kent and Tufts University, the biggest reason Americans want to live abroad is to explore, with 87 percent saying that’s why they would leave the U.S. Fifty percent wanted to retire in another country, 49 percent would leave because of a bad or disappointing situation, and 48 percent would work abroad.

The study also found that those who want to live abroad “is strongly predicted by national identity,” and there is virtually no correlation between political ideology when Americans consider living in a different country.

“When we looked at what underlying factors played a role in Americans’ thinking about migrating, we found that having a less than ‘very strong’ American national identity was an important factor. Others that played a role were knowing other Americans who had lived abroad or having served in the U.S. military, both of which are networks our respondents might tap into,” said Dr. Klekowski von Koppenfels of the University of Kent.

She continued, “While one might think that ideological orientation plays a role, at least in this pre-Trump survey, we found out that it did not, at least not directly.”

Researchers used data from 2014 of 877 Americans who were born in the U.S.