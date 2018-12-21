WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are hoping some new surveillance video will help lead them to the person who vandalized the home of Meek Mill’s grandmother. Police believe the person featured in the video is behind the tagging around South Philadelphia.

The words “acorn” and “acorn pals” were spray-painted on the exterior walls of the home.

suspect meek mill vandal Newly Released Video Shows Vandal Wanted For Spray Painting Meek Mills Grandmothers Home

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Meek Mill, a popular rapper and Philly native, tweeted out some video of the tagger on Tuesday when he found the spray paint on his grandmother’s house in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.

Philadelphia Police are still investigating this incident.

If you have any information, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s