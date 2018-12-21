Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are hoping some new surveillance video will help lead them to the person who vandalized the home of Meek Mill’s grandmother. Police believe the person featured in the video is behind the tagging around South Philadelphia.

The words “acorn” and “acorn pals” were spray-painted on the exterior walls of the home.

Meek Mill, a popular rapper and Philly native, tweeted out some video of the tagger on Tuesday when he found the spray paint on his grandmother’s house in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.

A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged…. the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward! T… https://t.co/ieIA61NUyY — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2018

Philadelphia Police are still investigating this incident.

If you have any information, call police.