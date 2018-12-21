Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are hoping some new surveillance video will help lead them to the person who vandalized the home of Meek Mill’s grandmother. Police believe the person featured in the video is behind the tagging around South Philadelphia.
The words “acorn” and “acorn pals” were spray-painted on the exterior walls of the home.
Meek Mill, a popular rapper and Philly native, tweeted out some video of the tagger on Tuesday when he found the spray paint on his grandmother’s house in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.
Philadelphia Police are still investigating this incident.
If you have any information, call police.