Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Local favorite Longwood Gardens was awarded an accolade Friday. Their spectacular Christmas display was named the winner of a national holiday lights contest.

Longwood topped a list of 19 other stunning botanical gardens compiled by USA Today readers.

Pennsylvania Family’s Village Boasts 1 Million Lights, Awarded Best Outdoor Christmas Display In World

Thanks to YOUR votes, our Gardens have been named the winner of the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights by USA TODAY’s 2018 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards! Experience our award-winning display now through January 6. #LongwoodChristmas https://t.co/qqUq3VE9xf pic.twitter.com/mipa34fEHi — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) December 21, 2018

It marked the third time the Kennett Square attraction has won this distinction, following victories in the same contest in 2014 and 2016.

The light display is open through Jan. 6.