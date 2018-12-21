Comments
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Local favorite Longwood Gardens was awarded an accolade Friday. Their spectacular Christmas display was named the winner of a national holiday lights contest.
Longwood topped a list of 19 other stunning botanical gardens compiled by USA Today readers.
It marked the third time the Kennett Square attraction has won this distinction, following victories in the same contest in 2014 and 2016.
The light display is open through Jan. 6.