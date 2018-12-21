Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — There will be an increased police presence at all schools in the New Hope-Solebury school district Friday. The additional security comes after a student received a threat of violence against the schools and notified authorities.

Police in both New Hope Borough and Solebury Township are investigating that threat.

However, officials state that the threat is not “considered credible but in an abundance of caution we are taking action.”

