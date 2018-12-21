When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From a cocktail and cooking session in your ugliest holiday sweater to a deal on karaoke night, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Cooking with Kia: Ugly Sweater Edition

Don your quirkiest holiday sweater and enjoy cocktails and a cooking session with Kia. The guest with the ugliest sweater wins a prize.

Enter the building on Hurley Street and scroll the keyboard until you find MQ Factory.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: MQ Factory, 426 E Allegheny Ave., 2nd Floor

Price: $49.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 40 Percent Off a Winery and Chocolate Tasting

Guests looking to relax from the stress of the holiday season can opt for a wine and chocolate tasting at Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars. Visitors can choose between a wine and chocolate tasting tour with souvenir glasses for two or four.

Where: Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 36 S. 7th St., Center City

Price: $21-$61 (up to 40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 61 Percent Off Karaoke and Asian Cuisine

Guests looking to blow off some steam can join their friends for karaoke night at the Tango Karaoke Lounge in Chinatown. The deal includes a private two-hour karaoke room for 10 or 20 guests valid Sunday-Thursday or any day.

On the menu, expect to find everything from scallion pancakes to seafood dumplings, along with specialty cocktails.

Where: Tango Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., Chinatown

Price: $59-$149 (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal