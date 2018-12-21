Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia native is singing her way through the 25 days of Christmas. Singer and actress Allison Boyle decided she wanted to use her voice to spread Christmas cheer this year.

Boyle is from East Falls but recently moved to New York City and now travels back and forth for work. Since moving to New York, she hasn’t been taking roles in any Philadelphia performances, so her Christmas countdown allows family and friends see her in action.

“I decided to do the Christmas countdown because I haven’t been in a show in Philly since last April, so it was a way to bring some Christmas cheer to people close to me who haven’t been able to see me perform,” said Boyle.

In the beginning she had a list of songs she was going to sing each day, but once she started posting videos, people started sending in requests.

“I was trying to switch it up between religious and commercial but the last few have just been requests,” said Boyle.

She also features other musicians and local businesses in some of the videos.

“I wanted to promote some of the local businesses and musicians that I currently work with. It was a nice way to incorporate everyone and reach a lot of people,” added Boyle.

Boyle says she’s very thankful for the support she’s received from St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, St. John’s Catholic Church, One Fit Body, and all the East Falls and Roxborough residents.

While this is the first year she’s done the 25 days of Christmas countdown, she plans on making it a tradition.

“This is something I just started this year. I am hoping I will be able to plan a little better next year and continue the tradition and get more people involved,” said Boyle.