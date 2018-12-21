BREAKING:No Evidence Of Shooting After Reports Of Shots Fired At Christiana Mall, Delaware State Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been no shortage of Eagles Super Bowl tattoos since the Birds’ won it all in February. But this one may take the crown.

Chuck Solomon, who is dubbed “Eagles Tatman,” got the Lombardi Trophy tattooed on BOTH sides of his head.

Interestingly though, “AFC” and “NFC” are inked next to the scores, rather than “Patriots” and “Eagles.”

Either way, that’s some serious fan dedication.

But that’s just the start, says Solomon. He has future plans to turn his whole head into a helmet.

