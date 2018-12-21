Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If this is Darren Sproles’ final NFL season, he may have a future in film. The Eagles running back is now an Emmy winner.

Three-time Pro Bowl selection and now an Emmy winner. Congratulations, @DarrenSproles! Watch the award-winning feature on Darren now: https://t.co/oOvJS82iA6 pic.twitter.com/iabhDv4VoT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2018

The 13-year vet won the award for his role in the Eagles’ Goal To Go mini-documentary series, which retells a player’s journey to the NFL.

Sproles has overcome quite a bit to get to the NFL, let alone become a legend.

At 5-foot-6, Sproles is one of the shortest players in the league in recent history — he’s also been one of the most dynamic.

During his childhood, Sproles overcame a severe stuttering problem and later in high school, the death of his mother to colon cancer.

The video also tells a fascinating story about how, when Sproles was 8 years old, the league wouldn’t let him run sweeps and to the outside because he was too fast for the other kids his age.

Still, the documentary is chock-full of awesome video of Sproles leaving kids in the dust.

Hopefully, Sproles leaves a few Texans in the dust this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS3.