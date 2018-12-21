Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say there is no evidence of an actual shooting after reports of shots fired at the Christiana Mall in Newark on Friday night.

Police say there was, however, a report of a physical altercation at the mall, but it is not known if it’s related to the shots fired report. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the mall was evacuated and stores were placed on lockdown following the incident. Troopers are going throughout the mall securing and assessing the area.

Police say there are no reports of injuries or suspects.

*Advisory-Report of Shots Fired* The Delaware State Police are currently on scene investigating a report of shots fired at the Christiana Mall. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. Further information will be released as it becomes available. — DE State Police (@DEStatePolice) December 22, 2018

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 302-834-2620.