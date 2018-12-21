BREAKING:No Evidence Of Shooting After Reports Of Shots Fired At Christiana Mall, Delaware State Police Say
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say there is no evidence of an actual shooting after reports of shots fired at the Christiana Mall in Newark on Friday night.

Police say there was, however, a report of a physical altercation at the mall, but it is not known if it’s related to the shots fired report. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the mall was evacuated and stores were placed on lockdown following the incident. Troopers are going throughout the mall securing and assessing the area.

Police say there are no reports of injuries or suspects.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 302-834-2620.

