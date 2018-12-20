Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever wanted to be in a movie, here’s your chance. Lorcan Saoirse Films is casting five or six background roles for an upcoming movie being filmed in New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Casting 360 is searching for five or six people — male or female — to play reporters in the upcoming crime/thriller “To Avenge.”

The casting agency is looking for 25-56-year-old background actors for a scene on the courthouse steps.

’17 Bridges’ Star Chadwick Boseman Films Scene In Rittenhouse Square

“All the network news crews are shouting and clamoring to get their microphones in front of Jason and James Danvers as they’re being released from custody,” the casting call reads. “The reporters are looking for answers after the sexual assault charges against them are unexpectedly dropped by District Attorney Deborah Erickson.”

The role pays $250 a day.

The film is also looking for a 25-35-year-old white actress to play a limo driver.

“Petite to 5-foot-8. Hair: Any natural-looking color, length: Any. Overall conservative, girl-next-door look- attractive. Striking eyes would be a real plus, 25 – 35 years of age,” reads the casting call.

That role plays $300 a day.

Movies With Female Leads Consistently Outperform Movies With Male Leads, Study Finds

“To Avenge,” directed by Nick Belial, is a story about a woman who “is brutally assaulted and (when) the justice system fails her, a curious stranger takes matters into her own hands,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

The film stars Erika Eleniak and Zach Galligan.

Interested actors can apply now through Dec. 27. The movie begins filming in mid-September in Ocean City, Maryland with additional scenes shot in Delaware and New Jersey.