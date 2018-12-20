WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Amtrak engineer charged in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight and injured about 200 people is set to go on trial late next year.

A city judge Thursday set a Sept. 23 trial date for Brandon Bostian, although the defense says it’s still trying to get evidence related to the 2015 crash from federal investigators.

The 35-year-old Bostian is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the eight deaths and more than 200 counts of reckless endangerment over the injuries.

The case has been assigned to Common Pleas Judge Barbara McDermott. Bostian is free on bail and attended Thursday’s hearing.

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle has said it’s not clear what caused the train to accelerate on the curve. Federal investigators believe that Bostian lost track of where he was on the New York-bound route.

