PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Glowing with the warmth of the holidays, this cozy BYOB in Haddonfield has folks gathered with glee around plates of old-world Italian! Tis’ the season at Tre Famiglia!

For over 100 years and counting, the Cipollone family has shared their family’s flavors and home-style hospitality. The family tradition began in South Philly with their dad Chip, and then moved to South Jersey in 2005, when he called upon his children to keep the kitchen going strong!

But during the holidays, there’s one place they choose to be over work… And it’s not an island…It’s home.

The popular restaurant closes on all major holidays to spend time with family.

So get here in enough time to pick up their Christmas Eve menu before they close for St. Nick, because your taste buds will be singing over crab balls, lobster mac and cheese, zuppa de pesce, a seafood medley over linguine, and flounder française.

Since 1903, Tre Famiglia is the place to be and to eat especially while surrounding by family.