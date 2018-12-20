Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager has been arrested in the beating death of a retired United States Postal Service worker last year. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says 18-year-old Tramaine Warfield has been charged with murder in the death of 57-year-old Brad Hayes.

Hayes, 57, was found in the back seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Summit Street near Penn Wood Middle School on Oct. 24, 2017.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Warfield stomping and hitting Hayes, and, at one point, picking up and dropping the victim. The video then shows Warfield placing Hayes in the backseat of a vehicle and attempting to drive away. He failed to do so and then fled on foot.

“In this case, the victim, Brad Hayes, was robbed and brutally beaten to death at the bare hands of Tramaine Warfield, who clearly has no regard for human life, as he fled the murder scene, leaving the victim to die alone,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Police say DNA evidence identified Warfield.